Rs 19,107.6 Is...

All lenders taken together, expenditure per card was Rs 19,107.6.





HDFC Bank, the leading credit-card issuer, continued to record the highest, followed by ICICI Bank. HDFC Bank saw a 2.8 per cent Y-o-Y increase in average expenditure to Rs 23,959.8.ICICI Bank logged a 27.4 per cent Y-o-Y increase to Rs 22,817.6 and Axis Bank's rang in a 33.4 per cent jump to Rs 16,884.6.SBI Card's increase was 33.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 18,892.3.





Public-sector banks have seen a sharp increase in this respect in the past one year.





According to analysts at CareEdge, this was due to enhanced offers of rewards by large PSBs. 'Additionally, the higher spending' reflects their focus on urban, high-income customers with larger credit limits. Furthermore, reward structures, partnerships with ecommerce platforms, and digital engagement have also contributed to higher utilisation levels,' analysts said in the report.





According to experts, spending per card went up because of revision in GST rates and September being part of the festival season.





"Together, these four [top] banks contributed an aggregate of Rs 260 billion to total expenditure. This strong performance was largely supported by ecommerce festival sales on platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, where these banks were the major payment partners," said Akshay Tiwari, analyst, Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates.





"Given the higher spend and flat transaction volumes, expenditure per transaction rose 13 per cent month-on-month, reflecting purchases of higher value," Tiwari added. According to a recent research report by Paisabazaar, 42 per cent of credit-card users spent over Rs 50,000 on shopping. The rewards offered by credit cards are also making high-ticket purchases more attractive.





Spending on credit cards touched a record of Rs 2.17 trillion in September, aided by growth in online expenditure.





Online spending rose 25 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.44 trillion and that on the point-of-sale machine increased 19.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 72,544 crore.





"Consumers are using credit cards more strategically," Santosh Agarwal, CEO, Paisabazaar, said, "timing their big-ticket buys to coincide with festive season deals and card-specific rewards.





Card issues increased 1.05 million over the August figure and reached 113.4 million. In the same month last year, net addition month-on-month was 620,000, reaching 106.11 million.





-- Aathira Varier, Business Standard

