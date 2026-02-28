HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Blasts heard in Qatar

Sat, 28 February 2026
15:22
Explosions were heard in Qatar on Saturday as Iran launched a counterattack following the joint US-Israel military campaign against the Islamic Republic. 

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

According to initial reports, Iran first fired a wave of missiles and drones toward Israel in retaliation.

Later, it appeared to widen its response by targeting US military installations in the region, including bases in Kuwait and Qatar, where explosions were reported.

The retaliatory strikes come amid rapidly escalating tensions in West Asia after coordinated US-Israeli operations against Iranian targets.

Authorities in the affected countries have not yet released detailed assessments of the impact of the attacks.  -- Agencies

IMAGE: Smoke is seen in the sky after blasts were heard in Doha, Qatar, on February 28, 2026. Mohmmed Salem/Reuters

