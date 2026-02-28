HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Delhi-Tel Aviv flight diverted as Israel shuts airspace

Sat, 28 February 2026
14:06
Air India on Saturday diverted its Delhi-Tel Aviv flight to Mumbai due to the closure of Israeli airspace.

Israel has launched attacks on Iran, following which some airspaces are closed for flight operations.

"AI139 operating from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 28 February is returning to India due to closure of airspace in Israel and in the interest of safety of passengers and crew," the airline said in a statement.

An airline official said the flight has been diverted to Mumbai.

"We will continue to assess the safety and security environment for our flight operations and adjust operations proactively as needed," Air India said.

The airline also regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen situation.

Meanwhile, IndiGo said it was closely monitoring regional updates concerning Iran and its airspace.

'Our teams stand prepared to implement any necessary adjustments as the situation evolves,' it said in a post on X and asked passengers to check their flight status before departure.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, in a post on X, said the closed airspaces are affecting many flights and airlines.  -- PTI

