Death toll in southern Iran rises to 40

17:25

The death toll from an aerial strike on a girls' school in southern Iran has risen amid a major military offensive by the United States and Israel, Iranian state media reported on Saturday.





The attack struck a girls' school in Minab, a city in Iran's Hormozgan province in the Gulf region.





According to the state-run IRNA news agency, at least 40 people have been killed and around 45 others wounded in the strike.





The city of Minab also hosts a base of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which has been a focal point in the ongoing conflict.





Officials in Tehran have blamed the deaths on the joint US-Israel military campaign, but neither the US nor Israeli authorities have provided any official details or commentary on the specific attack so far.





The incident highlights the rising humanitarian toll as tensions escalate sharply in West Asia, with combat operations unfolding across multiple fronts and fears growing of a wider regional confrontation. -- Agencies