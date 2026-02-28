HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IndiGo suspends flights to Middle East

Sat, 28 February 2026
Share:
16:18
image
IndiGo on Saturday temporarily suspended flights to and from the Middle East in view of the evolving situation in Iran.

'In view of evolving airspace restrictions around Iran and the Middle East, all flights to and from the Middle East are cancelled till 0000 hrs,' it said in a post on X.

The suspension is till 0000 hours IST.

Services have been suspended to and from Dubai, Jeddah, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Bahrain, Sharjah, Kuwait and Ras Al-Khaimah, according to a source.

The airline said these measures have been instituted as the safety and security of its customers and crew is the highest priority.

"Our teams are continuously monitoring the evolving situation and recalibrating operations to minimise disruption as much as possible," it added.

Meanwhile, Air India Express said that in view of the developing situation in parts of the Gulf region, it has suspended all west-bound international flights. 

"We continue to closely monitor the evolving situation and will proactively review and adjust our operations as necessary," the airline said in a statement. 

Earlier, Air India said its Delhi-Tel Aviv flight was returning to India due to the closure of Israeli airspace.

The flight would land in Mumbai.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IndiGo suspends flights to Middle East
LIVE! IndiGo suspends flights to Middle East

Israel, US launch attack on Iran; Ayatollah leaves Tehran
Israel, US launch attack on Iran; Ayatollah leaves Tehran

Israel has declared an immediate nationwide special state of emergency, warning that a missile and drone attack against Israeli territory and civilians is expected in the immediate timeframe.

Iran retaliates with missiles, Israel declares emergency
Iran retaliates with missiles, Israel declares emergency

According to the IDF, defensive systems were immediately activated to intercept the incoming threat, underscoring Israel's layered missile defence capabilities.

Iran strikes US military base in Bahrain
Iran strikes US military base in Bahrain

The Iranian embassy also posted a video purportedly showing the aftermath of the strike, with plumes of smoke visible.

Strikes aimed to remove 'existential threat': Netanyahu
Strikes aimed to remove 'existential threat': Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a joint operation with the US against Iran, citing the threat posed by its nuclear ambitions and support for terrorism.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO