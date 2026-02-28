HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bahrain reports missile attack on US Navy 5th Fleet headquarters

Sat, 28 February 2026
15:09
The government of Bahrain on Saturday said that a missile attack was aimed at the headquarters of the United States Navy's 5th Fleet located in the island nation.

Authorities, however, did not immediately provide details about the extent of damage, casualties, or who was responsible for the strike.

The US Navy's Fifth Fleet, which operates from Bahrain, oversees American naval operations across the Gulf region, including the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

The development comes amid heightened tensions after the United States and Israel carried out strikes on Iran.

One of the first reported strikes was said to be near the offices of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian media reported explosions and strikes in several parts of the country, with smoke seen rising from areas in the capital, Tehran.

The situation has further escalated concerns of a wider regional conflict in West Asia.  -- Agencies 

IMAGE: An Iranian flag flutters, after Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran, in Tehran, on February 28, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Bahrain reports missile attack on US Navy HQ
Israel, US launch attack on Iran; Ayatollah leaves Tehran
Israel has declared an immediate nationwide special state of emergency, warning that a missile and drone attack against Israeli territory and civilians is expected in the immediate timeframe.

Iran retaliates with missiles, Israel declares emergency
Iran retaliates with missiles, Israel declares emergency

According to the IDF, defensive systems were immediately activated to intercept the incoming threat, underscoring Israel's layered missile defence capabilities.

Be alert, stay indoors: India to citizens in Israel, Iran
Be alert, stay indoors: India to citizens in Israel, Iran

India has issued an advisory for its citizens in Israel to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times, following a joint attack by Israel and the US against Iran.

Air India flight diverted as Israel shuts airspace
Air India flight diverted as Israel shuts airspace

Air India diverted its Delhi-Tel Aviv flight to Mumbai due to the closure of Israeli airspace following attacks on Iran. IndiGo is also monitoring the situation and prepared to make necessary adjustments.

