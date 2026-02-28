Bahrain reports missile attack on US Navy 5th Fleet headquarters

15:09

The government of Bahrain on Saturday said that a missile attack was aimed at the headquarters of the United States Navy's 5th Fleet located in the island nation.





Authorities, however, did not immediately provide details about the extent of damage, casualties, or who was responsible for the strike.





The US Navy's Fifth Fleet, which operates from Bahrain, oversees American naval operations across the Gulf region, including the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.





The development comes amid heightened tensions after the United States and Israel carried out strikes on Iran.





One of the first reported strikes was said to be near the offices of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.





Iranian media reported explosions and strikes in several parts of the country, with smoke seen rising from areas in the capital, Tehran.





The situation has further escalated concerns of a wider regional conflict in West Asia. -- Agencies





IMAGE: An Iranian flag flutters, after Israel and the US launched strikes on Iran, in Tehran, on February 28, 2026. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters