Explosions heard across Israel as Iran launches counter attack

Sat, 28 February 2026
14:12
Explosions were heard across parts of northern Israel on Saturday as the country's air defence systems were activated to intercept incoming missiles from Iran, following Israeli strikes carried out earlier with United States involvement.

The Israeli military said it was using its air defence network to neutralise the missiles after warning of incoming fire.

The blasts were heard shortly after the alert was issued.

There was no immediate information on damage or casualties as interception efforts were still underway.

The fresh escalation comes amid heightened tensions in the region after Israel launched a nationwide attack on Iran earlier in the day.

Earlier, Iranian officials vowed a 'crushing response' against their targets in response to a major joint military strike by Israel and the US, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Israel and the US launched a joint military strike on Iran, codenamed Operation Roaring Lion, targeting military sites, missile production facilities, and areas near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's office.

The name was decided upon by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after the IDF had a different internal name for the strikes, according to The Times of Israel.

Several ministries in southern Tehran were reportedly struck, and residents heard powerful blasts as tensions surged following a pre-emptive military strike by Israel, which reportedly targeted multiple sites, including in the capital.

The situation has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict, with emergency measures and public anxiety spreading as developments continue to unfold.

Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency, moving hospitals underground and activating sirens.

Iran, Israel, and Iraq have closed their airspace, suspending all flights.  -- Agencies

Israel has declared an immediate nationwide special state of emergency, warning that a missile and drone attack against Israeli territory and civilians is expected in the immediate timeframe.

India has issued an advisory for its citizens in Israel to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times, following a joint attack by Israel and the US against Iran.

'The unexpected turn of events and assertion of sovereignty by the Taliban has baffled the Pakistan security establishment.'

Qamran Iqbal and Sahil Lotra hit centuries as Jammu and Kashmir won a historic first Ranji Trophy title on the basis of the first innings lead against Karnataka.

