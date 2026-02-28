HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Crude oil may hit $110 a barrel

Sat, 28 February 2026
Share:
14:00
image
Brent crude oil prices can hit the $110 a barrel (bbl) mark, up around 57 per cent from the current levels in the worst case scenario, if tensions between the United States and Iran escalate, analysts said.

Crude prices have firmed by around 10 per cent since the US began positioning military assets in West Asia, as traders priced in a geopolitical risk premium.

The move, analysts believe, reflects the asymmetric risk tied to the Strait of Hormuz.

'If escalation threatens the Strait of Hormuz, premium becomes structural rather than proportional. Even partial disruption risk could embed a $20-$40/bbl geopolitical premium, reopening a pathway toward $95-$110+, well beyond mechanical impact of Irans barrels alone,' according to a recent note from Equirus Securities.

Geopolitical risks, according to Joe DeLaura and Florence Schmit of Rabobank International, are keeping a 'fear premium' over 'fair value'.

'We see escalation as the most likely scenario and prices spiking up to $90/bbl. Prices can fall back to the low $60s (for Brent) if the US does not attack Iran in the coming weeks,' they wrote in a recent note.

Those at Nomura, too, expect oil prices to remain volatile arising out of the risk to Irans around 3.3 million barrels per day (mbpd) oil production, as well as potential disruption of the Strait of Hormuz.

However, the volatility, they said, may fade away once the peak uncertainties are behind, and in case of a prolonged war -- as in the case of the Russia-Ukraine war.

'This (price cap) is also supported by the fact that there is sufficient spare production capacity in the world to balance any potential supply disruption from Iran, in our view,' wrote Bineet Banka of Nomura in a recent note.

That said, in the longer term, if the US is successful in achieving a regime change in Iran and install a stable, pro-West government, Nomura expects the sanctions on Iran to be removed, which in turn could see higher oil supplies going ahead.

-- Puneet Wadhwa, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

Israel, US launch attack on Iran; Ayatollah leaves Tehran
Israel, US launch attack on Iran; Ayatollah leaves Tehran

Israel has declared an immediate nationwide special state of emergency, warning that a missile and drone attack against Israeli territory and civilians is expected in the immediate timeframe.

LIVE! India issues advisory for citizens in Israel, Jordan
LIVE! India issues advisory for citizens in Israel, Jordan

Shirtless protest: Youth Cong prez gets bail at midnight
Shirtless protest: Youth Cong prez gets bail at midnight

A Delhi court has granted bail to Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib, who was arrested in connection with a protest at the India AI Impact Summit. The court dismissed the police's plea for an extension of his custody...

'Pakistan Treats Afghanistan As Its Province'
'Pakistan Treats Afghanistan As Its Province'

'The unexpected turn of events and assertion of sovereignty by the Taliban has baffled the Pakistan security establishment.'

YouTuber critical of some Islamic practices stabbed
YouTuber critical of some Islamic practices stabbed

YouTuber Salim Ahmed, known as Salim Wastik, was stabbed in his Ghaziabad office after allegedly posting controversial videos. Police are investigating the attack and have filed an FIR.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO