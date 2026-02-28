Crude oil may hit $110 a barrel

14:00

Brent crude oil prices can hit the $110 a barrel (bbl) mark, up around 57 per cent from the current levels in the worst case scenario, if tensions between the United States and Iran escalate, analysts said.



Crude prices have firmed by around 10 per cent since the US began positioning military assets in West Asia, as traders priced in a geopolitical risk premium.



The move, analysts believe, reflects the asymmetric risk tied to the Strait of Hormuz.



'If escalation threatens the Strait of Hormuz, premium becomes structural rather than proportional. Even partial disruption risk could embed a $20-$40/bbl geopolitical premium, reopening a pathway toward $95-$110+, well beyond mechanical impact of Irans barrels alone,' according to a recent note from Equirus Securities.



Geopolitical risks, according to Joe DeLaura and Florence Schmit of Rabobank International, are keeping a 'fear premium' over 'fair value'.



'We see escalation as the most likely scenario and prices spiking up to $90/bbl. Prices can fall back to the low $60s (for Brent) if the US does not attack Iran in the coming weeks,' they wrote in a recent note.



Those at Nomura, too, expect oil prices to remain volatile arising out of the risk to Irans around 3.3 million barrels per day (mbpd) oil production, as well as potential disruption of the Strait of Hormuz.



However, the volatility, they said, may fade away once the peak uncertainties are behind, and in case of a prolonged war -- as in the case of the Russia-Ukraine war.



'This (price cap) is also supported by the fact that there is sufficient spare production capacity in the world to balance any potential supply disruption from Iran, in our view,' wrote Bineet Banka of Nomura in a recent note.



That said, in the longer term, if the US is successful in achieving a regime change in Iran and install a stable, pro-West government, Nomura expects the sanctions on Iran to be removed, which in turn could see higher oil supplies going ahead.



-- Puneet Wadhwa, Business Standard