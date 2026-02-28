HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US casualties possible in war with Iran: Trump

Sat, 28 February 2026
Share:
14:26
image
United States President Donald Trump has said that American military action against Iran could result in casualties among US forces.

In a video message posted on social media early Saturday, Trump said that 'the lives of courageous American heroes may be lost' and acknowledged that casualties are a possibility in any war situation.

Referring to the June strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, he said Washington, DC had repeatedly warned Tehran not to resume what he described as its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

According to Trump, the US had tried several times to reach a diplomatic agreement, but Iran did not accept those efforts.

He accused Iran of refusing to give up its nuclear ambitions and said the US could no longer tolerate the situation.

Trump described the strikes as a 'noble mission', claiming they were necessary to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and long-range missile systems capable of reaching American territory.

He also appealed directly to the Iranian public, urging them to take control of their government.  -- Agencies 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Blasts across Israel as Iran launches counter attack
LIVE! Blasts across Israel as Iran launches counter attack

Israel, US launch attack on Iran; Ayatollah leaves Tehran
Israel, US launch attack on Iran; Ayatollah leaves Tehran

Israel has declared an immediate nationwide special state of emergency, warning that a missile and drone attack against Israeli territory and civilians is expected in the immediate timeframe.

Be alert, stay indoors: India to citizens in Israel, Iran
Be alert, stay indoors: India to citizens in Israel, Iran

India has issued an advisory for its citizens in Israel to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times, following a joint attack by Israel and the US against Iran.

HISTORIC! Jammu And Kashmir Win First Ranji Trophy Title
HISTORIC! Jammu And Kashmir Win First Ranji Trophy Title

Qamran Iqbal and Sahil Lotra hit centuries as Jammu and Kashmir won a historic first Ranji Trophy title on the basis of the first innings lead against Karnataka.

'Pakistan Treats Afghanistan As Its Province'
'Pakistan Treats Afghanistan As Its Province'

'The unexpected turn of events and assertion of sovereignty by the Taliban has baffled the Pakistan security establishment.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO