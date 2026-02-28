US casualties possible in war with Iran: Trump

14:26

United States President Donald Trump has said that American military action against Iran could result in casualties among US forces.





In a video message posted on social media early Saturday, Trump said that 'the lives of courageous American heroes may be lost' and acknowledged that casualties are a possibility in any war situation.





Referring to the June strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, he said Washington, DC had repeatedly warned Tehran not to resume what he described as its pursuit of nuclear weapons.





According to Trump, the US had tried several times to reach a diplomatic agreement, but Iran did not accept those efforts.





He accused Iran of refusing to give up its nuclear ambitions and said the US could no longer tolerate the situation.





Trump described the strikes as a 'noble mission', claiming they were necessary to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and long-range missile systems capable of reaching American territory.





He also appealed directly to the Iranian public, urging them to take control of their government. -- Agencies