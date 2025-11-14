Nitish Kumar is Bihar's phoenix

11:12





Often targeted by the opposition as 'paltu ram (frequent turncoat)', Nitish Kumar has held his ground and vote bank stronger always. Nitish Kumar's lasting popularity stems from his focus on tangible development and inclusive growth.





He's delivered on promises, improving rural infrastructure and providing direct financial assistance, earning trust across Bihar's socio-economic spectrum. Voters remember his fulfilled commitments, valuing steady progress over grand rhetoric.





In Bihar, Nitish Kumar's pragmatic and inclusive approach to governance has bridged long-standing gaps, exceeding historically low expectations. His development-focused politics continues to strike a chord with voters, ensuring his enduring relevance after over 20 years in power.





His recent governance initiatives have shifted public perception, including pensions for widows, the elderly, and differently-abled individuals, doubling salaries for school night guards and PT teachers and Rs 10,000 assistance to around a crore women.





Nitish Kumar's support transcends caste boundaries, with backing from diverse communities, including 10% of the Hindu upper castes, over 4% of the Kushwahas, more than 5% of the Paswans, over 3% of the Musahars, and 2.6% of the Mallahs.





His broad-based appeal stems from a focus on development and inclusive governance, making him a unique figure in Bihar politics. This diverse support base has helped him maintain power for over two decades.





Nitish Kumar's emphasis on infrastructure development, education, and healthcare has yielded tangible results, benefiting various sections of society.





His efforts to reach out to marginalised communities, including Muslims, have helped bridge social divides. Nitish Kumar's ability to balance competing interests and adapt to changing circumstances has contributed to his enduring relevance.





The recent election trend also indicates a strong showing for the NDA, with Nitish Kumar's JD(U) performing well. The BJP and JD(U) are leading in several seats, suggesting a continued trust in Nitish Kumar's leadership.The early trends show that he has passed the litmus test with flying colours. Before the elections, there were many hoardings with the slogan "25 se 30, phir se Nitish," portraying him as a weak link among the NDA partners.





This came after JD-U saw a dip in its performance in the last two polls. It won 71 seats of 101 it contested in 2015 and 43 of 115 in 2020.





But, he turned the tide, living up to his epitaph as 'Chankya' of politics, who knows how to remain relevant and survive the tides.As per early trends till 11:00 AM today, JDU was leading at 77 seats with a gain of 34 seats as compared to 2020 results, with NDA getting a clear majority, leading at 180 seats.





It's worth noting that Bihar's voter turnout has been historically high, with a record 67.13% turnout in this election. Analysts attribute this to competitive enthusiasm rather than anti-incumbency sentiment.





Nitish Kumar's governance in Bihar has been marked by a focus on development and inclusivity, which has helped him maintain popularity across communities, including Muslims who've traditionally opposed his ally, the BJP. His schemes and policies have driven economic growth, improved infrastructure, and enhanced living standards, resonating with voters. -- PTI

The 2025 Bihar Assembly polls were considered as the litmus test for serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. However, Nitish Kumar has managed to steer the politics of Bihar around him in every Bihar election in the past over 20 years.