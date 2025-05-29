Not a single project completed on time: IAF chief's bombshell

15:16

Chief of Air Staff and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh





During his address at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025, Air Chief Marshal pointed at the recurring pattern of delays in project execution and criticised the practice of committing to unachievable deadlines. His remarks come in the context of the reported ongoing challenges with projects like the delivery of the aircraft, which has faced criticism from the Air Chief for failing to meet timelines.





"Timelines is a big issue... Not a single project that I can think of has been completed on time. This is something that we have to look at," Singh stated, adding, "Why should we promise something that cannot be achieved? While signing the contract itself, sometimes we are sure that it is not going to come up. But we just sign the contract. Then the process gets vitiated," said Air Marshal Singh.





The Air Chief also hailed Operation Sindoor as a "national victory", emphasising the operation's success as a testament to the collective efforts of the armed forces, agencies, and every Indian citizen in combating terrorism. -- ANI

