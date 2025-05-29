HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Not a single project completed on time: IAF chief's bombshell

Thu, 29 May 2025
Share:
15:16
Chief of Air Staff and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh
Chief of Air Staff and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh
Chief of Air Staff and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Thursday raised serious concerns over persistent delays in defence projects, highlighting the systemic issue of unrealistic timelines and their impact on operational readiness. 

During his address at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025, Air Chief Marshal pointed at the recurring pattern of delays in project execution and criticised the practice of committing to unachievable deadlines. His remarks come in the context of the reported ongoing challenges with projects like the delivery of the aircraft, which has faced criticism from the Air Chief for failing to meet timelines. 

"Timelines is a big issue... Not a single project that I can think of has been completed on time. This is something that we have to look at," Singh stated, adding, "Why should we promise something that cannot be achieved? While signing the contract itself, sometimes we are sure that it is not going to come up. But we just sign the contract. Then the process gets vitiated," said Air Marshal Singh. 

The Air Chief also hailed Operation Sindoor as a "national victory", emphasising the operation's success as a testament to the collective efforts of the armed forces, agencies, and every Indian citizen in combating terrorism. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shocked at what Modi said in Bengal today: Mamata
LIVE! Shocked at what Modi said in Bengal today: Mamata

IAF chief bombshell: 'Not a single project completed...'
IAF chief bombshell: 'Not a single project completed...'

The IAF Chief underscored the intrinsic trust within the armed forces, noting that it was a default setting in the armed forces.

'India hit Pak 3 times': Modi says Op Sindoor not over yet
'India hit Pak 3 times': Modi says Op Sindoor not over yet

While the Prime Minister did not spell out the details of the three instances, his remarks are being widely interpreted as a reference to the 2016 surgical strikes following the Uri terror attack, the 2019 Balakot air strikes after the...

'Congress Must Expose Tharoor's Lies'
'Congress Must Expose Tharoor's Lies'

'Shashi Tharoor is destroying the history of India.''He is distorting facts about the Congress party.'

Doctor in audio clip tells colleague to kill Covid patient
Doctor in audio clip tells colleague to kill Covid patient

An audio clip recently surfaced on social media of the purported conversation between the accused, Dr Shashikant Deshpande, who was then additional district surgeon at the Udgir Government Hospital in Latur, and Dr Shashikant Dange, who...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD