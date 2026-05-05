UDF's Welfare Dreams Amid Fiscal Headwinds

11:52

The United Democratic Front's manifesto promises five 'Indira guarantees' to Kerala's voters, including Rs 1,000 monthly aid for college-going women, increasing monthly welfare pensions to Rs 3,000 and Rs 25 lakh health cover for each household.



But Kerala's debt-to-Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) ratio stood above 34 per cent in 2024-2025 and is projected to remain elevated in the next two financial years. Moreover, its fiscal deficit widened to 3.86 per cent of GSDP in FY25, marginally above the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act limit of 3.5 per cent.



The state's own tax revenue-to-GSDP ratio has also remained flat at around 6 per cent for a decade. It constitutes around 60 per cent of total revenue receipts.



-- Sneha Sasikumar, Business Standard