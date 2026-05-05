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TN CM Stalin resigns

Tue, 05 May 2026
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12:25
Stalin addresses a rally last month
Stalin addresses a rally last month
DMK President M K Stalin on Tuesday resigned as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, party sources said.

The resignation letter has been forwarded to the office of the state Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the sources added. DMK was defeated in the April 23 Assembly polls by Vijay-led TVK.

DMK has won 59 seats in the 234-member strong TN Assembly and has emerged as the principal opposition party.

The AIADMK won 47 seats.

TVK has won 108 seats and it is the single largest party.

Stalin has said that the DMK would function as a robust opposition party. PTI

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