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BJP-led govt in WB to take oath on May 9 because it's...

Tue, 05 May 2026
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The next WB CM?
The next WB CM?
The newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in West Bengal will take oath on May 9 (Saturday), coinciding with the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, said West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Samik Bhattacharya on Tuesday.

"The Prime Minister announced yesterday that on 25th Baisakh, that is May 9, Rabindranath Tagore's birthday, this government will take the oath," Bhattacharya told ANI, terming the moment historic for the state.

Addressing concerns over post-election incidents, he condemned reports of vandalism involving BJP flags and warned of strict action. "Some minor incidents have come to light where vandalism was done... We condemn this. If anyone does this, we will be forced to expel them from the party," he said, adding that the administration must also ensure law and order.

Bhattacharya urged party workers to celebrate responsibly. "Celebrate the victory, but don't do anything that hurts anyone's feelings. As big as our victory, our responsibility is also that big," he said.

Highlighting the scale of support, he credited voters across regions and even overseas supporters for contributing to the party's success. "From Toronto to Silicon Valley... people came and supported. Migrant labourers spent from their own pockets to vote. This was a sentiment for change," he said.

Calling the mandate a turning point, Bhattacharya said the BJP's goal goes beyond regime change. "Our aim was not just to change a government or Chief Minister, but to change the political culture and restore social pluralism," he added, describing the formation of a "double engine government" aligned with the Centre. -- ANI

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