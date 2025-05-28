HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

SEBI bans IndusInd Bank's former CEO Sumant Kathpalia, 4 others from securities market

Wed, 28 May 2025
Share:
21:29
image
Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday barred former Chief Executive Officer of IndusInd Bank, Sumant Kathpalia, and four others from accessing the securities markets, in connection with an alleged case of insider trading in the bank's shares.

Also, the regulator has impounded Rs 19.78 crore collectively from the five individuals, according to an interim order passed by SEBI.

The other officials restrained by SEBI are Arun Khurana, Executive Director and Deputy CEO of the bank at the time of the alleged violation; Sushant Sourav, Head- Treasury Operations; Rohan Jathanna, Head- GMG Operations and Anil Marco Rao, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) -- Consumer Banking Operations.

These senior executives are accused of trading in IndusInd Bank shares while in possession of unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI), a breach of insider trading regulations.

The case stems from a Master Direction issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which had a significant impact on IndusInd Bank's operations.

The bank's internal team had evaluated the financial implications of the directive and possessed non-public information at the time.

SEBI's investigation found that the five individuals executed trades before this sensitive information was made public, using their access to confidential insights for potential personal gain.

Accordingly, SEBI said: 'All the Noticees, viz. Noticee Nos. 1 to 5, are hereby restrained from buying, selling or dealing in securities, either directly or indirectly, in any manner whatsoever, until further orders.'  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar killed: Netanyahu
LIVE! Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar killed: Netanyahu

'Said out of love': Haasan clarifies Kannada remarks
'Said out of love': Haasan clarifies Kannada remarks

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has clarified his recent remarks on Kannada, stating that they were made out of love and that "love will never apologise." His comments come amidst a furore in Karnataka over his statement that "Tamil gave...

Gogoi's wife collected sensitive info for Pak: Sarma
Gogoi's wife collected sensitive info for Pak: Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's British wife of collecting intelligence documents on behalf of the Pakistani climate lobby. Sarma claims to have documentary evidence of Gogoi and his...

Indian Military's Awesome 3
Indian Military's Awesome 3

Field Marshal Sam ManekshawField Marshal K M CariappaMarshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan SinghThe three highest-ranking military heroes of the Indian Armed Forces.They were the rarest of the rare. The bravest of the brave.

3 Indians Feared Kidnapped In Iran
3 Indians Feared Kidnapped In Iran

While the embassy did not release the names of the missing Indians, media reports cited their names as Hushanpreet Singh (from Sangrur district), Amritpal Singh (from Hoshiarpur district) and Jaspal Singh (from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD