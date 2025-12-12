HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CPI inflation falls to record low of 0.25% in October

Fri, 12 December 2025
Share:
17:33
image
The consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation had fallen to a record low of 0.25 per cent in October, mainly due to lower prices helped by GST rate cuts and a favourable base.

According to data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), deflation in food items was 3.91 per cent in November against 5.02 per cent in October.

The rise in headline and food inflation during November 2025 is mainly attributed to an increase in inflation of vegetables, eggs, meat and fish, spices, fuel and light, the NSO said.

Fuel and light inflation for November was 2.32 per cent against 1.98 per cent in October 2025.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rupee hits all-time low of 90.56 against US dollar
LIVE! Rupee hits all-time low of 90.56 against US dollar

CIC appointments: Govt sources counter Rahul's claim
CIC appointments: Govt sources counter Rahul's claim

Dismissing Gandhi's claims, the sources said eight names were finalised for filling the vacancies in the Central Information Commission (CIC) by the three-member committee.

IndiGo ropes in external expert for flight disruption probe
IndiGo ropes in external expert for flight disruption probe

The board of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of IndiGo, has already set up a crisis management group in the wake of the significant operational disruptions that started on December 2.

Ozempic launched in India, priced at Rs 2,200 per week
Ozempic launched in India, priced at Rs 2,200 per week

Danish pharma major Novo Nordisk on Friday launched its blockbuster type 2 diabetes treatment injection Ozempic, globally popular for its weight-loss benefits.

'Insult to House': Uproar in RS over absence of Cabinet ministers
'Insult to House': Uproar in RS over absence of Cabinet ministers

Chairman C P Radhakrishnan said he will take it up with the government and asked a junior minister to request the presence of a Cabinet minister in the House.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO