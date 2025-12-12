HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Multiple Amritsar schools receive bomb threats, students evacuated

Fri, 12 December 2025
16:00
Several schools here received bomb threat emails on Friday, triggering the evacuation of students and prompting the authorities to launch anti-sabotage checks.
 
Panic-stricken parents rushed to schools to pick up their children while the district administration ordered the closure of all schools across Amritsar.

"Some schools across the city and rural belt have received a suspicious email. A Gazetted Officer is deployed at each school and anti-sabotage checks are underway. The Cyber Police Station is tracking on a war footing the source of the mail," Amritsar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said in a statement.

In the past, a few students were found responsible for such "mischief". There is no need to panic as police are fully alert, the officer said.

Earlier, a local DAV Public School student was detained for sending a bomb threat email to his school. He was let off after he and his parents submitted a written apology. -- PTI

