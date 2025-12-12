Scamster fakes Delhi BJP chief's ID, FIR lodged

17:27

Pic: Kind courtesy StockSnap/Pixabay.com





The complaint was filed by Brijesh Rai, office secretary of the Delhi BJP office, and was handed over to the Cyber Police Station of the Central district, the police said.





Rai alleged that an unidentified individual, using a mobile number, created a fake identity under the name 'Birender Sachdeva' and used the photograph of the state BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva, on a social media platform.





"The accused had contacted the office of the Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister while falsely identifying himself as the Delhi BJP chief. The caller attempted to obtain certain favours through this misrepresentation," the complaint read.





Rai requested strict action, citing potential ramifications on political and administrative systems and the misuse of the name and authority of the party's Delhi unit.





"Following a preliminary inquiry, an FIR under sections 319 (cheating by personating) and 336 (forgery of electronic records) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered on Thursday," the police said.





The police said that they have formed multiple teams and launched an investigation into the matter.

