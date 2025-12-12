J-K loses 7,000 Waqf properties: Mehbooba calls it 'latest blow' against Muslims

15:21

People's Democratic Party (PDP) supremo Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said Jammu and Kashmir lost over 7,000 registered Waqf properties in a year, terming it as the "latest blow" against Muslims.

The PDP chief took to X, "Over 3.55 lakh Waqf properties are missing nationwide, with Jammu and Kashmir alone losing 7,240 entries in the new UMEED database. These gaps raise serious questions about transparency and protection of Waqf assets."

"With a pattern of violence, demolitions and disenfranchisement, the erosion of Waqf land feels like the latest blow against the Muslims. Where does this end?" she added.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir also shared data of the registered Waqf properties across the country as on December 7.

According to the data shared by her in the post, Jammu and Kashmir had 32,533 registered properties on December 9, 2024, while it decreased by 7,240 to 25,293 on December 7, this year. -- PTI