Shah, Bhagwat unveil statue of Savarkar in Andamans

Fri, 12 December 2025
16:14
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday unveiled a statue of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar at Beodnabad in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. 

The statue has been installed in a park in the South Andaman district.
After the unveiling event at 3.15 pm, Shah and Bhagwat planted 'Rudraksha' trees inside the park.

The home minister and the RSS chief were greeted at the venue by D K Joshi, Lt Governor and Vice Chairman of the Islands Development Agency (IDA).

Shah and Bhagwat then left for the BR Ambedkar Institute of Technology (DBRAIT) in Sri Vijaya Puram, where a song on Savarkar will be released.
Savarkar was imprisoned in the Cellular Jail in Port Blair (now known as Sri Vijaya Puram) by the British in 1911. -- PTI

