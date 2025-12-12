HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
UP court grants conditional bail to Maulana in Bareilly riots case

Fri, 12 December 2025
17:16
A court in Bareilly on Thursday granted conditional bail to Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan and one another, accused of instigating violence in Uttar Pradesh's over 'I Love Muhammad' posters, on furnishing a bond of Rs 1 lakh each.

Sub-inspector Komal Kundu of the Mahila Police station had registered a case against Tauqeer Raza, Nadeem, and others on September 26.

Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) Mahesh Singh Yadav on Friday said that both the accused had applied for a bail through their lawyers in the court of Special Judge (E C Act) Amrita Shukla.

While granting conditional bail, the court stated that the accused will not be able to leave the city without the permission of the investigating officer. If the accused do not cooperate with the investigation, the investigating officer will have the right to file an application in court to revoke their bail, he said. 

Maulana Tauqeer Raza has been granted bail in four cases so far, but he will remain in jail, as his bail is still pending in six other cases, he said.

Violence in Bareilly had allegedly erupted on September 26 over a dispute linked to 'I Love Muhammad' posters.

According to police, mobs gathered at several locations in the city, hurled petrol bombs at police personnel, resorted to stone-pelting and firing, and looted weapons including a riot-control gun.

More than two dozen police personnel were injured in the unrest.

That night, 10 cases were registered across Kotwali, Baradari, Premnagar, Cantt and Qila police stations. Investigations in two key cases registered at Kotwali and Baradari were later transferred to the crime branch.

Police said 19 accused were initially named in the case, while 55 more names surfaced during the probe. Of these, a chargesheet has been filed against 38 accused along with evidence.

Raza is currently lodged in Fatehgarh jail, while Nafees and several other accused are lodged in Bareilly jail, police added.   -- PTI

