Maha reports marginal rise in COVID complication deaths in 2025

Fri, 12 December 2025
16:28
Maharashtra Public Health Minister Prakash Ambedkar said on Friday that the state recorded a slight increase in deaths linked to COVID-19 complications this year despite fewer reported infections.

In a written reply to a question by NCP legislator Sachin Patil, he said that 35 people died of COVID-19 between January and October 2024, while 46 deaths were recorded during the corresponding period in 2025. 

The rise in fatalities came even though the number of infections fell sharply. Maharashtra documented 5,524 COVID-19 cases from January to October 2024, compared to 2,781 cases during the same period this year.

Responding to another question, the minister said that the country has set a target of bringing malaria cases to zero by 2027 and eradicating it by 2030.

Between January and October 2024, 1,84,78,344 blood samples were tested. It was increased to 1,99,57,902 during January to October 2025, he said.

Except for Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban and Gadchiroli districts, the state's malaria annual parasite incidence is below one, Abitkar said. -- PTI

