Retail inflation rises to 0.71% in Nov

17:30

Retail inflation inched up to 0.71 per cent in November on rising prices of vegetables, protein-rich items, and fuel, government data showed on Friday.





The Reserve Bank, earlier this month, significantly lowered the inflation projection for the current fiscal to 2 per cent from 2.6 per cent estimated earlier, as the economy continues to witness rapid disinflation.





The RBI had cut key policy interest rates by 25 bps to 5.25 per cent, saying that the Indian economy is in a 'rare Goldilocks period' marked by high growth and low inflation.





The Reserve Bank last week raised the FY26 GDP growth projection to 7.3 per cent, from its earlier estimate of 6.8 per cent.





India recorded an 8 per cent growth in the September quarter, and 7.8 per cent in the June quarter. -- PTI