Punjab Kings will clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Indian Premiere League 2025 Qualifier 1 on May 29 at the New PCA Stadium, Chandigarh.





Punjab Kings topped the league stage with nine wins and a superior net run rate. While Rajat Patidar-led RCB finished second with an identical win-loss record.





The high-stakes showdown promises a fierce battle for the final spot.