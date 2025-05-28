HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Poor Kamal Haasan, unaware of history: Siddaramaiah

Wed, 28 May 2025
Share:
15:28
Kamal Haasan with TN CM MK Stalin and deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin
Kamal Haasan with TN CM MK Stalin and deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday expressed his pity towards actor Kamal Haasan following his reported remark "Kannada is born out of Tamil," stating that he was not aware of the "long-standing" history of the language. 

"Kannada has a long-standing history. Poor Kamal Haasan, he is unaware of it," the Karnataka CM said. 

Earlier, Congress MLA from Karnataka Rizwan Arshad expressed his disappointment over Haasan's remark, calling it unfortunate and questioning the necessity of such a debate at a time when national unity is paramount.

"What kind of a debate is this? The Kannada language has a history of thousands of years... Kannada and Tamil are ancient languages and part of our country's foundation... Is this debate necessary at a time when all of us have to be united? ... I did not expect Kamal Haasan to make such a statement. It is unfortunate," Arshad said. 

Meanwhile, DMK Spokesperson TKS Elangovan criticised the BJP for stirring controversy over Haasan's reported statement, accusing the party of creating trouble and dividing people by misrepresenting historical references as insults. He defended Hasan, noting that a language's credit is based on how it is being used and not how it was born in the first place, arguing that his comment was likely a historical citation rather than a personal opinion. 

He emphasised that the focus should be on a language's usage and impact rather than its origins. While Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthiran sought to defuse the controversy surrounding the actor, asserting that while opinions on linguistic origins may differ, "ultimately, all languages are ours." "If we research whether Kannada originated from the Tamil language, there will be differences of opinion, but ultimately, all languages are ours," the Tamil Nadu BJP President said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Inspired by Drishyam, woman kills man, fakes own death
LIVE! Inspired by Drishyam, woman kills man, fakes own death

44 MLAs ready to form new govt in Manipur, claims BJP leader
44 MLAs ready to form new govt in Manipur, claims BJP leader

Manipur has been under President's Rule since February after BJP leader N Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister, amid criticisms about his government's handling of the ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kuki-Zos, which broke out in...

Actor Dino Morea quizzed in Rs 65cr Mithi river scam probe
Actor Dino Morea quizzed in Rs 65cr Mithi river scam probe

This is the second time in the last three days that the actor was called for questioning, a police official said.

Meet women officer who silenced Pak posts during Op Sindoor
Meet women officer who silenced Pak posts during Op Sindoor

Giving details of how she silenced three hostile posts resorting to unprovoked firing on her position during Operation Sindoor, she said, "I had three posts falling in my area. I pinned down the people at all three hostile locations. We...

Indian Military's Awesome 3
Indian Military's Awesome 3

Field Marshal Sam ManekshawField Marshal K M CariappaMarshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan SinghThe three highest-ranking military heroes of the Indian Armed Forces.They were the rarest of the rare. The bravest of the brave.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD