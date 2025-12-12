HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Vaping row in LS: Thakur files complaint against TMC MP

Fri, 12 December 2025
Share:
15:14
image
BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Friday lodged a written  complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding action against a TMC lawmaker for allegedly smoking an e-cigarette inside the House.
   
Thakur had on Thursday raised the issue in Lok Sabha without naming the TMC MP.

In his complaint, the Hamirpur MP said, "A Member of Parliament belonging to the All India Trinamool Congress was seen openly using an electronic cigarette while seated in the House during the sittings."
The act was "clearly visible" to several members present in the House, he added.
 
Thakur said the "open use" of a banned substance and a prohibited device inside the 'sanctum sanctorum' of Indian democracy, the Lok Sabha chamber, constitutes not only a blatant violation of parliamentary decorum and discipline but also a cognisable offence under the laws enacted by the House.

Such conduct lowers the dignity of the House, sets an "extremely poor precedent", and sends a dangerous message to the youth of the country at a time when the government and Parliament have taken a firm stand against all forms of tobacco and nicotine products, he said.
 
"Therefore, earnestly request you to take immediate cognisance of this serious breach of rules and law; direct an inquiry into the incident through the appropriate committee or mechanism of the House," the BJP MP said in his letter to the Speaker
 
He also urged Birla to initiate "appropriate disciplinary proceedings against the member concerned" as per the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha
 
"Ensure that exemplary action is taken and is placed on record so that the sanctity and dignity of the House is upheld," the former Union minister requested the Speaker. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India's Russian crude imports hit 5-month high in Nov
LIVE! India's Russian crude imports hit 5-month high in Nov

CIC appointments: Govt sources counter Rahul's claim
CIC appointments: Govt sources counter Rahul's claim

Dismissing Gandhi's claims, the sources said eight names were finalised for filling the vacancies in the Central Information Commission (CIC) by the three-member committee.

IndiGo faces scrutiny over violating competition norms
IndiGo faces scrutiny over violating competition norms

Fair trade watchdog Competition Commission of India (CCI) is examining whether the country's largest airline, IndiGo, violated competition norms, a senior official said on Friday amid the carrier facing regulatory scrutiny over...

Zubeen Garg death: 4 accused charged with murder
Zubeen Garg death: 4 accused charged with murder

The celebrated singer died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to that country to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF).

Tharoor skips Cong meet chaired by Rahul Gandhi
Tharoor skips Cong meet chaired by Rahul Gandhi

This is the third time the Thiruvananthapuram MP has skipped the party meeting.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO