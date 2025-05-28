HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India May Overtake China, Japan In Car Sales: Moody's

Wed, 28 May 2025
Share:
09:37
image
Moody's Ratings on Tuesday said India's car sales are likely to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5 per cent, outpacing China, Japan and other major Asian economies, and reaching around 5.1 million units per year by the end of this decade.

"We project a CAGR of 3.5 per cent for car unit sales in India through 2030, faster than growth rates in China, Korea, and Japan in the same period," it said.  

India is the world's third-largest automotive market after the US and China.

The country's carmakers are also betting big on manufacture of lithium-ion cells, electric vehicles (EV) and batteries through a cumulative investment of $10 billion, despite the lower EV penetration of 2 per cent now.

"We estimate that if 9-10 per cent of two-wheeler owners upgrade to entry-level cars, it would create replacement demand of at least 1.6 million to 1.8 million entry-level cars through the end of the decade. Annual car sales, which have averaged around 3.1 million over the last 10 years, and replacement demand will also underpin sales growth through 2030," the report said.

"These assumptions alone support our view that India will grow to be a 5 million car market by the end of the decade," it added. 

This will be a jump of almost 25 per cent from 4.2 million units in 2024. At present, Japanese, Korean and Chinese companies, which operate in India through joint ventures and subsidiaries, together account for more than 70 per cent of the market.

However, domestic majors are rapidly increasing their share. In 2015, Indian carmakers -- Tata Motors, and Mahindra & Mahindra -- held a modest 11 per cent share of the market. It is 24 per cent now.

Shine Jacob/Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India is NOT going to give Pak what it wants: Tharoor
LIVE! India is NOT going to give Pak what it wants: Tharoor

When India Threatened Lahore...
When India Threatened Lahore...

In what was perhaps the most critical meeting before full-scale war broke out, Shastri defined India's immediate war objectives to his defence minister, army, and air force chiefs: 'To defend against Pakistan's attempts to grab Kashmir...

'Kannada was born out of Tamil': Kamal Haasan sparks row
'Kannada was born out of Tamil': Kamal Haasan sparks row

Kamal Haasan's comments invited sharp criticism in Karnataka.

Stealth Fighter Test Flight Scheduled For 2028
Stealth Fighter Test Flight Scheduled For 2028

Private and public defence players can bid to participate in the stealth fighter development programme independently, as a joint venture, or as consortia.

65-year-old woman killed by lover for refusing sex
65-year-old woman killed by lover for refusing sex

After a thorough police investigation, Dinesh Kumar Sen from the same village was arrested near Basuhar turn on Tuesday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD