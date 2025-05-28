HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Fit CM, fit state

Wed, 28 May 2025
Share:
10:28
image
J-K CM Omar Abdullah shares this picture on X, writing: "Took advantage of being in Pahalgam to cycle around town for a little while this evening."

The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet held its meeting in Pahalgam on Tuesday and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said it was a "clear message" to terrorists that "enemies of peace will never dictate our resolve." The cabinet meeting was held over a month after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people, including one Nepali national, were brutally killed by terrorists.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! '4th largest economy with 85-cr poor? Explain!'
LIVE! '4th largest economy with 85-cr poor? Explain!'

Indian Military's Awesome 3
Indian Military's Awesome 3

Field Marshal Sam ManekshawField Marshal K M CariappaMarshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan SinghThe three highest-ranking military heroes of the Indian Armed Forces.They were the rarest of the rare. The bravest of the brave.

Accused in Chennai university sexual assault found guilty
Accused in Chennai university sexual assault found guilty

A Mahila Court in Chennai has found Gnanasekaran guilty in the sensational Anna University woman student sexual assault case. The court held that the prosecution proved the case beyond reasonable doubt. The verdict in the case will be...

Why India Is Angry with Turkiye
Why India Is Angry with Turkiye

India-Turkiye ties are strained over Ankara's Islamabad tilt, its arms links with Pakistan, and fallout from the Pahalgam terror attack.

'Kannada was born out of Tamil': Kamal Haasan sparks row
'Kannada was born out of Tamil': Kamal Haasan sparks row

Kamal Haasan's comments invited sharp criticism in Karnataka.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD