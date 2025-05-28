Fit CM, fit state

10:28





The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet held its meeting in Pahalgam on Tuesday and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said it was a "clear message" to terrorists that "enemies of peace will never dictate our resolve." The cabinet meeting was held over a month after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people, including one Nepali national, were brutally killed by terrorists.

J-K CM Omar Abdullah shares this picture on X, writing: "Took advantage of being in Pahalgam to cycle around town for a little while this evening."