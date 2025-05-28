HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Covid-19 death reported from Mumbai suburb

Wed, 28 May 2025
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Thane district on Wednesday reported a new Covid-19 case along with the death of another patient with the viral infection. 

There are now eight active Covid-19 patients within the municipal corporation's jurisdiction, it said in a release, adding that two of them are undergoing treatment in hospital. 

A 67-year-old man from Dombivli who was admitted to the government hospital at Kalwa in Thane on May 25 died on Wednesday, the release said. 

The man suffered from hypertension and diabetes and had not taken a Covid-19 vaccine, said the release issued by Health Officer Dr Deepa Shukla. 

Earlier, a Covid-19 patient had died within the KDMC limits on May 22.

