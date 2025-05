18:37

Among Sensex stocks, ITC fell over 3 per cent after British multinational BAT trimmed its ownership in the conglomerate by divesting a 2.5 per cent stake for Rs 12,927 crore ($1.51 billion) through a block deal.





IndusInd Bank, Nestle, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma and Tech Mahindra were also among the laggards.





Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports and HCL Tech were among the gainers.