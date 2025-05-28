44 MLAs ready to form new government in Manipur, claims BJP leader

14:57

Manipur CM N Biren Singh





"Forty-four MLAs are ready to form a government as per the wishes of the people. We have conveyed this to the governor. We also discussed what solutions can be there for the issue," he said. "The governor noted what we had to say and will initiate actions in the best interests of the people," he added. Asked if they would stake a claim to form the government, he said the central leadership of the BJP will take the decision.





"However, to inform that we are ready is similar to staking a claim to form a government. Speaker Th Satyabrata has individually and jointly met the 44 MLAs. There is no one who opposes the formation of a new government," Singh said.





"People are facing too much hardship. In the previous term, two years were lost due to COVID, and in this term, another two years have been lost due to the conflict," he said. -- PTI

