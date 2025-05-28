1st airline to operate from Navi Mumbai airport is...

14:07





Initially, the airline will have 18 daily departures (36 Air Traffic Movements) to over 15 cities from day one, increasing it to 79 daily departures (158 ATMs), including 14 international departures by the beginning of November 2025, and further scale up and double by November 2026.





"This partnership will fuel aviation growth in the country, making it a key driver for India to become the third-largest aviation economy by 2030," the joint statement read.





By November 2026, the operations will be further built up to 140 daily departures (280 ATMs), including 30 international departures.





Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said: "IndiGo will be the inaugural airline to operate from NMIA and we couldn't be more pleased to announce this. Our alliance signals towards achievement of complete operational readiness on both sides to take next steps. This expansion underscores our dedication to catering to the evolving needs of our aspirational travellers and further contributing to the growth of India's booming aviation sector."





"The new flights from the brand-new NMIA will elevate the travel experience of our customers while enjoying affordable, on-time hassle-free services on our unparalleled network," Elbers added.





Arun Bansal, CEO, AAHL said, "We are delighted to announce IndiGo as the first airline partner to commence operations from NMIA. This partnership marks a major step towards confirming NMIA's position as a transfer hub for domestic and international travellers."

IndiGo will be the first airline to commence commercial flight operations from Adani Group-owned Navi Mumbai International Airport, a joint statement said Wednesday.