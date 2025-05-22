HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, red alert for...

Thu, 22 May 2025
Share:
18:59
image
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued 'red' and 'orange' alerts for several districts in Maharashtra for the next few days and predicted extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall.

A red alert, forecasting the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall, has been issued for Raigad on May 23 and for Ratnagiri district for May 22 and 23, while an orange alert is in place for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg as well as ghats of Pune and Satara during this period for heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for May 23 and 24, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour at isolated places.

The IMD attributed this weather activity to the formation of a low-pressure system over east-central Arabian Sea off the coast of south Konkan and Goa. 

It is likely to intensify and bring intense showers across Konkan and other parts of Maharashtra, the IMD has predicted. Regional Meteorological Centre official Shubhangi Bhute said the low-pressure area will further intensify within 36 hours and move northwards.

"Therefore, the entire Konkan coast has been placed under orange alert, while a red alert has been sounded for Raigad and Ratnagiri districts. During this period, wind speeds will range between 30-40 kmph and may reach up to 60 kmph at some isolated locations," Bhute said.

Some places are likely to witness heavy to extremely heavy rain with thunderstorms, she said and warned fishermen against venturing into the sea along the coasts of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, parts of south Mumbai experienced downpour on Thursday evening, giving some respite to the metropolis' citizens from the summer heat.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! High alert on Indo-Nepal border after incursion bid
LIVE! High alert on Indo-Nepal border after incursion bid

IPL Updates: GT eye top-2 finish as they face LSG
IPL Updates: GT eye top-2 finish as they face LSG

Soldier killed in encounter with terrorists in J-K
Soldier killed in encounter with terrorists in J-K

A soldier was killed in an encounter with terrorists during a cordon and search operation launched by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The gunfight took place when the security forces were conducting a search...

SC reserves interim orders on 3 issues in Waqf Act
SC reserves interim orders on 3 issues in Waqf Act

The Supreme Court of India has reserved its interim orders on three key issues related to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, including the power to denotify waqf properties, the composition of waqf boards, and the provision regarding...

A month after Pahalgam attack, killers still at large
A month after Pahalgam attack, killers still at large

A month after a deadly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, locals in the south Kashmir resort town are facing mounting livelihood losses. Despite a massive crackdown by security forces, the perpetrators of the attack have evaded...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD