Pro-Iran group attacks hotel housing US troops in Iraq

10:22





An Iraqi armed group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a hotel in Erbil that it alleges houses US troops, Al Jazeera reported.





In Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Defence Ministry said eight drones were intercepted and destroyed near the cities of Riyadh and Al-Kharj, according to Al Arabiya.





Meanwhile, in Lebanon, IRNA News Agency reported that the Israeli regime attacked the headquarters of Al-Manar, a broadcaster affiliated with Hezbollah.





According to IRNA, Al-Manar resumed broadcasting its programmes minutes after the reported strike.





Earlier, Israel said that the head of Hezbollah's intelligence arm was killed in an overnight strike and Beirut said it would ban the terror group's military activities.





The Israel Defence Forces confirmed that the overnight strike in the Lebanese capital killed Hussein Makled, whom it called "the head of Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters."





The developments come amid heightened hostilities in West Asia, with cross-border strikes and aerial interceptions raising concerns about further regional spillover. -- ANI

