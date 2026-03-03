HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pro-Iran group attacks hotel housing US troops in Iraq

Tue, 03 March 2026
Share:
10:22
image
Tensions continued to escalate across West Asia on Tuesday, with multiple incidents reported in Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, according to various media outlets. 

An Iraqi armed group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a hotel in Erbil that it alleges houses US troops, Al Jazeera reported. 

In Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Defence Ministry said eight drones were intercepted and destroyed near the cities of Riyadh and Al-Kharj, according to Al Arabiya. 

Meanwhile, in Lebanon, IRNA News Agency reported that the Israeli regime attacked the headquarters of Al-Manar, a broadcaster affiliated with Hezbollah. 

According to IRNA, Al-Manar resumed broadcasting its programmes minutes after the reported strike. 

Earlier, Israel said that the head of Hezbollah's intelligence arm was killed in an overnight strike and Beirut said it would ban the terror group's military activities. 

The Israel Defence Forces confirmed that the overnight strike in the Lebanese capital killed Hussein Makled, whom it called "the head of Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters." 

The developments come amid heightened hostilities in West Asia, with cross-border strikes and aerial interceptions raising concerns about further regional spillover. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pro-Iran group attacks hotel housing US troops in Iraq
LIVE! Pro-Iran group attacks hotel housing US troops in Iraq

Indian-American student among 4 killed in US shooting
Indian-American student among 4 killed in US shooting

A 21-year-old Indian-American student, Savitha Shan, was among four people killed in a shooting in Austin, Texas. The incident is being investigated as a possible act of terrorism due to evidence found at the scene and the suspect's...

US urges citizens to leave Middle East nations; 6 troops killed
US urges citizens to leave Middle East nations; 6 troops killed

Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged its citizens to immediately depart from several Middle Eastern countries, citing "serious safety risks."

India to buy 5 S-400 air defence squadrons from Russia
India to buy 5 S-400 air defence squadrons from Russia

In Operation Sindoor, Pakistan had deployed additional squadrons of the Chinese-origin HQ-9 air defence systems, which could not do much against the Indian aircraft when they brought down multiple terror targets inside Pakistan.

Modi condemns Iran attacks on Bahrain, Saudi; calls for peace
Modi condemns Iran attacks on Bahrain, Saudi; calls for peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the King of Bahrain and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, condemning recent attacks on both countries and emphasising the importance of regional peace and stability.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO