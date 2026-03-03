HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nitish Kumar's son Nishant to join politics, formal announcement soon

Tue, 03 March 2026
The entry of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant into politics has been finalised, and the decision will soon be announced formally by the Janata Dal-United, state minister Sharwan Kumar said on Tuesday. 

The senior JD(U) leader said Nishant will be given a "bigger responsibility" in the party. 

"Now, it's clear, and it has been finalised that Nishant Kumar will join active politics. The party will make a formal announcement in a day or two. Party workers have been demanding Nishant's entry into politics for several years. Now party workers and supporters are upbeat with the decision ahead of Holi," he told PTI. 

"He will be given a bigger responsibility in the party. What responsibility he is going to get will be decided in a day or two," said the minister. 

Asked if Nishant can be sent to the Rajya Sabha, Kumar said, "Anything can happen." 

Kumar, who has been a minister in the state cabinet for more than a decade, is considered very close to the CM. -- PTI

