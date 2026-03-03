'Evil Dead' star Bruce Campbell reveals cancer diagnosis

10:01

Actor Bruce Campbell/Image courtesy X/@GroovyBruce/ANI Photo





Taking to X, Bruce informed his fans and followers about his health, saying the cancer is 'treatable' but not 'curable'.





"Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it's referred to as an 'opportunity,' so let's go with that - I'm having one of those. It's also called a type of cancer that's 'treatable' not 'curable.' I apologize if that's a shock - it was to me too," he wrote.





"The good news is, I'm not gonna go into any more detail. I'm posting this, because professionally, a few things will have to change - appearances and cons and work in general need to take back seat to treatment. My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that I can tour with my new movie Ernie & Emma this fall," Bruce added.





Concluding, he said, "That's about it. I'm not trying to enlist sympathy--or advice--I just want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will). Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-bitch and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while. As always, you're the greatest fans in the world and I hope to see you soon!"





Campbell stars in and directs Ernie & Emma, a road-trip comedy about a widowed pear salesman's journey to scatter his wife's ashes, as per Variety. -- ANI

