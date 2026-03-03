HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi's YouTube channel crosses 30 million subscribers

Tue, 03 March 2026
13:23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's YouTube channel has crossed the milestone of 30 million subscribers, further cementing his position as the most-followed world leader on the platform.

The second-highest, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, has a subscriber base that is only about one-fourth of Modi's.

The prime minister has more than seven times the number of subscribers compared to US President Donald Trump, underlining the scale of his digital outreach and engagement worldwide.

In India as well, Modi has significantly higher number of subscribers in comparison to other leaders.

The prime minister has around three times more subscribers than Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and over four times more than the Aam Aadmi Party and the Indian National Congress separately.

With over 30 million subscribers, the prime minister's YouTube channel stands as the most subscribed, officials said.

Last month, Modi crossed the historic milestone of 100 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first world leader and politician to achieve this feat on that platform.

The prime minister joined Instagram in 2014, and over the past decade, his account has evolved into one of the most engaging digital spaces among global leaders, officials said.   -- PTI

