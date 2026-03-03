HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
13-year-old boy dies in accidental fire at birthday party in Lucknow

Tue, 03 March 2026
10:14
A 13-year-old died allegedly in an accidental fire in Lucknow on Monday after he, along with 3 friends, had gone to a birthday party, the police said. 

Following a complaint from the deceased's parents, police registered an FIR. 

The three friends are detained and being questioned about the incident. 

Speaking to ANI, deputy commissioner of police (South) Nipun Agarwal said, "Late this evening, Krishna Nagar police station received information that a 13-year-old boy named Hunais Khan had gone to a birthday party with 3 of his friends, where he died after an accidental fire. Police immediately arrived at the scene. A post-mortem is being conducted on the deceased. The 3 minors are being detained and questioned, and a named FIR is being registered based on the complaint filed by the deceased's family." 

Further details are awaited. 

Earlier, Ghaziabad police on Monday returned fire in self-defence after identifying suspects through CCTV footage in connection with a previous case. 

The suspect, who was wanted for an attack carried out two days ago, was killed during the exchange of fire in the Loni area. -- ANI

