Protests against Khamenei killing: J-K police files FIR against media outlets

Tue, 03 March 2026
13:08
image
A case was registered against some media outlets and individuals in Srinagar on Tuesday for allegedly circulating fabricated and misleading information with an intention to incite unrest and disturb public order in connection with the protests against the killing of Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Srinagar police has taken serious cognisance of the deliberate circulation of false, fabricated and misleading information by certain news channels, media outlets, and individuals across electronic and social media platforms, a police spokesman said.

However, details of the media outlets and individuals were not immediately known.

He said these elements are 'systematically attempting' to spread distorted narratives and unverified content with the clear intent to incite unrest, disturb public order, and create disharmony in society.

"Such malicious misinformation campaigns pose a grave threat to peace, security, and the integrity of the nation," the spokesman said.

He said acting firmly, Srinagar Police has registered the FIR at Cyber Police Station under relevant legal provisions.

"Several profiles have been identified, and concerned individuals have been summoned to the Cyber Cell. Investigation is actively underway, and strict legal action will follow against anyone found involved," he added.

Issuing a warning, the police said spreading fake news, inflammatory content, or unverified information will invite stringent legal consequences. 

Citizens and media organisations are advised to exercise responsibility and verify facts only from official and credible sources before sharing any content that may disturb communal harmony or public order, the spokesman said.

The police had on Monday issued an advisory urging all media organisations and news platforms to exercise the highest level of responsibility and professionalism in the reporting.

"Please refrain from publishing unverified information, speculation, or rumours; ensure that all reports are confirmed through credible and authoritative sources before dissemination; and avoid sensational headlines that may create unnecessary panic," the advisory read.

The police said responsible and accurate reporting is essential to maintain public trust and prevent misinformation.

Massive protests have rocked Kashmir valley over the killing of Khamenei in joint air strikes by the US and Israel early Saturday.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump justifies Iran strikes in letter to Congress
LIVE! Trump justifies Iran strikes in letter to Congress

US orders evacuations as drone hits embassy in Riyadh
US orders evacuations as drone hits embassy in Riyadh

The US Embassy acknowledged the attack in a post on X, urging Americans to avoid the facility 'until further notice' and announcing that all appointments had been cancelled.

Maha arranges flights for stranded citizens in UAE
Maha arranges flights for stranded citizens in UAE

Amidst the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, the Maharashtra government is arranging evacuation flights to bring home 164 citizens stranded in the UAE due to airspace closures, offering a crucial lifeline and support.

P V Sindhu Returns To Bangalore After Dubai Flight Disruption
P V Sindhu Returns To Bangalore After Dubai Flight Disruption

P V Sindhu has returned to India after being stranded in Dubai due to airspace closures in the Gulf region, forcing her withdrawal from the All England Championships.

Hezbollah drones target Israeli air base
Hezbollah drones target Israeli air base

According to Hezbollah, it fired a swarm of drones at radar sites and control rooms at the base on Tuesday, describing the move as retaliation for Israeli strikes.

