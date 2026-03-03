HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
High-alert in Srinagar's Lal Chowk after killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Tue, 03 March 2026
10:41
Security personnel at Lal Chowk in Srinagar after strike call in Kashmir./Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com
Security remains at high alert in Srinagar's Lal Chowk for the second day following the protests by Shia Muslims against the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei.

The security forces have tightened security as a precautionary measure after Monday's protest forced police to use tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

This comes as the Shia Muslim community in the region mourned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the airstrikes launched by the US and Israel.

On Sunday, members of the Shia community in Jammu and Kashmir staged a massive protest outside the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) headquarters in Srinagar following the news of the death of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israel-led strikes.

The protests were peaceful, with participants carrying pictures of Khamenei and banners supporting Iran. 

Black flags, portraits of the Ayatollah, and traditional mourning chants (Nauha) were witnessed on the streets of Srinagar.

Protests were held across the country with Shia Muslims mourning the death of Ayatollah Khamenei and raising slogans against US and Israel attacks on Iran.

Tensions continued to escalate across West Asia with multiple strikes reported in Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pro-Iran group attacks hotel housing US troops in Iraq
LIVE! Pro-Iran group attacks hotel housing US troops in Iraq

Indian-American student among 4 killed in US shooting
Indian-American student among 4 killed in US shooting

A 21-year-old Indian-American student, Savitha Shan, was among four people killed in a shooting in Austin, Texas. The incident is being investigated as a possible act of terrorism due to evidence found at the scene and the suspect's...

US urges citizens to leave Middle East nations; 6 troops killed
US urges citizens to leave Middle East nations; 6 troops killed

Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged its citizens to immediately depart from several Middle Eastern countries, citing "serious safety risks."

India to buy 5 S-400 air defence squadrons from Russia
India to buy 5 S-400 air defence squadrons from Russia

In Operation Sindoor, Pakistan had deployed additional squadrons of the Chinese-origin HQ-9 air defence systems, which could not do much against the Indian aircraft when they brought down multiple terror targets inside Pakistan.

Modi condemns Iran attacks on Bahrain, Saudi; calls for peace
Modi condemns Iran attacks on Bahrain, Saudi; calls for peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the King of Bahrain and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, condemning recent attacks on both countries and emphasising the importance of regional peace and stability.

