High-alert in Srinagar's Lal Chowk after killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Security personnel at Lal Chowk in Srinagar after strike call in Kashmir./Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com





The security forces have tightened security as a precautionary measure after Monday's protest forced police to use tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.





This comes as the Shia Muslim community in the region mourned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the airstrikes launched by the US and Israel.





On Sunday, members of the Shia community in Jammu and Kashmir staged a massive protest outside the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) headquarters in Srinagar following the news of the death of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US and Israel-led strikes.





The protests were peaceful, with participants carrying pictures of Khamenei and banners supporting Iran.





Black flags, portraits of the Ayatollah, and traditional mourning chants (Nauha) were witnessed on the streets of Srinagar.





Protests were held across the country with Shia Muslims mourning the death of Ayatollah Khamenei and raising slogans against US and Israel attacks on Iran.





Tensions continued to escalate across West Asia with multiple strikes reported in Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon. -- ANI

Security remains at high alert in Srinagar's Lal Chowk for the second day following the protests by Shia Muslims against the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei.