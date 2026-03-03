HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Strikes at Iran's nuke site severely damaged 3 buildings

Tue, 03 March 2026
11:12
A satellite image showing Iran's Natanz facility
The Institute for the Study of War -- a leading international policy research organization observed that the US-Israeli strikes into Iran on Monday struck the Natanz Nuclear facility, causing severe damage to at least three buildings. 

Sharing the analysis in a series of posts on X, ISW said, that the combined US-Israeli force continued to degrade Iranian air defences to maintain air superiority over western Iran and Tehran. 

"The combined force struck the Natanz Nuclear Facility in Esfahan Province on March 2, which marks the first attack on an Iranian nuclear site since the start of the US-Israeli campaign on February 28. An Israeli analyst, citing March 2 satellite imagery, reported that strikes targeted Natanz and severely damaged at least three buildings", the post said. 

It further noted that the combined and several airstrikes on March 2 targeted Iranian internal security sites responsible for maintaining security, suppressing protests, and spreading regime propaganda. 

In another post it mentioned that the IDF continued to conduct airstrikes targeting Hezbollah military sites and institutions in Lebanon on March 2 and said that it degraded Hezbollah's ability to conduct retaliatory attacks against Israel. 

It further noted that the IDF reported that it struck over 70 Hezbollah weapons depots, launch sites, and launchers in southern Lebanon. 

It also mentioned that several attacks targeted Iranian-backed Iraqi militias in Iraq on March 1 and 2. -- ANI

