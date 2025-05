13:01

A damaged house due to Pak shelling

Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday said that his country would consider de-escalation if India stopped further attacks, AP reports.





"We responded because our patience had reached its limit. If they stop here, we will also consider stopping," Dar told Geo News.





Dar claimed that he also conveyed this message to United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio when he contacted him.





Dar, however, said that if India launched any strikes, Pakistan's 'response will follow'.