LIVE
See More >

Iran vows 'most intense' op after Khamenei's death

Sun, 01 March 2026
09:10
image
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned it will launch the "most-intense offensive operation" ever after the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"The most-intense offensive operation in the history of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will begin in moments, targeting (Israel) and American terrorist bases," it said.

The threat comes as Gulf countries hosting American bases are already assessing the damage from an unprecedented wave of deadly Iranian strikes.

TOP STORIES

Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei killed in US-Israel strikes
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in a US-Israeli attack, sparking celebrations in Iran and raising questions about the future of the regime.

LIVE! Iranian drone hits Dubai airport, 4 injured
Indian airlines to cancel 444 international flights today
Indian airlines are expected to cancel 444 international flights due to airspace restrictions in the Middle East following attacks on Iran by Israel and the US. The civil aviation ministry is closely monitoring the situation and...

'Urge all sides...': India reacts as US-Israel attack Iran
Following a joint attack by the US and Israel on Iran, India is calling for restraint and de-escalation to avoid further military confrontation in the Middle East.

Airlines cancel Gulf flights; DGCA advises avoiding 11 airspaces
Airports across the country have been placed on operational alert to manage potential flight diversions, unscheduled landings and passenger facilitation requirements.

