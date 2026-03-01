Iran vows 'most intense' op after Khamenei's death

09:10

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned it will launch the "most-intense offensive operation" ever after the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.





"The most-intense offensive operation in the history of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will begin in moments, targeting (Israel) and American terrorist bases," it said.





The threat comes as Gulf countries hosting American bases are already assessing the damage from an unprecedented wave of deadly Iranian strikes.