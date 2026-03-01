Iranian drone hits Dubai airport, 4 injured

09:38

File image

Four people were injured after an Iranian drone struck Dubai International Airport on Sunday, causing damage inside a passenger terminal, according to Al Jazeera.

Emergency teams were dispatched immediately in coordination with relevant authorities, Al Jazeera said, citing Dubai Airports' media office.





Most of the terminals were already cleared of passengers as an earlier precautionary measure when the airports were closed on Saturday.





Dubai's airport and the iconic Burj Al Arab were among the places hit by what the UAE officials described as drone attacks.





Schools in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been asked to move to distance learning till Thursday.





The incident reported amid escalating tensions in the region, following joint missile strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran.





Iranian state media claimed that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in the attacks.