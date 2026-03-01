HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Iranian drone hits Dubai airport, 4 injured

Sun, 01 March 2026
Share:
09:38
File image
File image
Four people were injured after an Iranian drone struck Dubai International Airport on Sunday, causing damage inside a passenger terminal, according to Al Jazeera
 
Emergency teams were dispatched immediately in coordination with relevant authorities, Al Jazeera said, citing Dubai Airports' media office.

Most of the terminals were already cleared of passengers as an earlier precautionary measure when the airports were closed on Saturday.

Dubai's airport and the iconic Burj Al Arab were among the places hit by what the UAE officials described as drone attacks.

Schools in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been asked to move to distance learning till Thursday.

The incident reported amid escalating tensions in the region, following joint missile strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran. 

Iranian state media claimed that Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in the attacks. 

TOP STORIES

Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei killed in US-Israel strikes
Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei killed in US-Israel strikes

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been killed in a US-Israeli attack, sparking celebrations in Iran and raising questions about the future of the regime.

LIVE! Iranian drone hits Dubai airport, 4 injured
LIVE! Iranian drone hits Dubai airport, 4 injured

Indian airlines to cancel 444 international flights today
Indian airlines to cancel 444 international flights today

Indian airlines are expected to cancel 444 international flights due to airspace restrictions in the Middle East following attacks on Iran by Israel and the US. The civil aviation ministry is closely monitoring the situation and...

'Urge all sides...': India reacts as US-Israel attack Iran
'Urge all sides...': India reacts as US-Israel attack Iran

Following a joint attack by the US and Israel on Iran, India is calling for restraint and de-escalation to avoid further military confrontation in the Middle East.

Airlines cancel Gulf flights; DGCA advises avoiding 11 airspaces
Airlines cancel Gulf flights; DGCA advises avoiding 11 airspaces

Airports across the country have been placed on operational alert to manage potential flight diversions, unscheduled landings and passenger facilitation requirements.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO