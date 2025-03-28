HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Three donors including Sri Lankan donate Rs 2.45 cr to TTD

Fri, 28 March 2025
Share:
20:09
Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati
Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati
Three donors including a Sri Lankan national donated Rs 2.45 crore to various wings of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. 

Jineshwar Infra Ventures from Chennai and the Sri Lankan national donated Rs 1 crore each to SV Annaprasadam Trust respectively while Pacific BPO Pvt Ltd from Noida donated Rs. 45 lakh to SV Pranadana Trust on Thursday, said a press release. 

Former chief minister NT Rama Rao started Venkateswara Nithya Annadanam Endowment Scheme in 1985 to serve free food to 2,000 pilgrims a day. 

Later, it was transformed into an independent trust named Sri Venkateswara Nithya Annadanam Trust in 1994 and further into Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust in 2014. 

Run by donations from across the world, the trust deposits funds in nationalised banks and meets its expenses to serve food to devotees through the interest earned from them. 

It serves beverages and three meals a day to thousands of devotees. 

The mega kitchens of TTD cook nearly 14 tons of rice and procure 10,000 litres of milk daily. 

Up to 7.5 tonnes of vegetables, which come as donations, are used in Annaprasadam canteens daily. 

On auspicious days such as new year, vaikunta ekadasi, rathasapthami and garuda seva, over 2 lakh pilgrims are fed with beverages and food. 

While SV Pranadana Trust offers free medical treatment to poor patients afflicted with life threatening diseases related to the heart, brain, cancer and others. 

This trust also encourages research for the treatment of diseases such as chronic renal failure, haemophilia, thalassemia and others. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Ashwin strikes; RCB lose 2nd wicket
IPL 2025 Updates: Ashwin strikes; RCB lose 2nd wicket

Multiple quakes jolt Bangkok, Myanmar; emergency declared
Multiple quakes jolt Bangkok, Myanmar; emergency declared

According to initial reports from the US Geological Survey and Germany's GFZ geosciences center, the quake occurred at midday, with a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles) and its epicentre located in nearby Myanmar.

LIVE! Salman wearing 'Ram Edition' watch 'haram': Cleric
LIVE! Salman wearing 'Ram Edition' watch 'haram': Cleric

HC orders CBI to submit RG Kar doc's murder case diary
HC orders CBI to submit RG Kar doc's murder case diary

The Calcutta High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit the case diary initially prepared by the Kolkata Police in connection with the rape-murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar Medical College and...

Kunal Kamra granted anticipatory bail in Shinde case
Kunal Kamra granted anticipatory bail in Shinde case

Comedian Kunal Kamra has been granted interim anticipatory bail by the Madras High Court in a case filed against him for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a stand-up comedy...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD