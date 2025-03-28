HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Stock markets end lower

Fri, 28 March 2025
17:07
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on the last trading day of the 2024-25 fiscal on Friday, mirroring weak trends in global markets amid uncertainties over Trump tariffs. 

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 191.51 points or 0.25 per cent to settle at 77,414.92 in a volatile trading session. During the day, it slumped 420.81 points or 0.54 per cent to 77,185.62. The NSE Nifty dropped 72.60 points or 0.31 per cent to 23,519.35. In the 2024-25 financial year, the Sensex jumped 3,763.57 points or 5.10 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 1,192.45 points or 5.34 per cent. 

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank dropped over 3.50 per cent, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra which declined more than 2 per cent. HCL Tech, Maruti, Infosys, Zomato, Power Grid, Adani Ports, Tata Consultancy Services and UltraTech Cement were also among the laggards. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

