SC orders UP authorities to pay for illegal demolitions

13:49





"Development authorities must remember that the right to shelter is also an integral part of Article 21 of the Constitution of India," says Supreme Court.





The court directs Prayagraj development authority to pay compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to house owners whose houses were demolished, within six weeks.





In 2021, the authority had demolished houses of a lawyer, a professor and three others in Prayagraj.

Supreme Court criticises the Prayagraj Development Authority for demolition of some houses without following due process of law and remarks that this "shocks our conscience".