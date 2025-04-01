Went for a walk today?

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tue, 01 April 2025
Pic: Sahil Salvi
Pic: Sahil Salvi
Mumbai introduced its first elevated nature trail at Malabar Hill, inspired by Singapore's famous 'Tree Top Walk,' after nearly four years of construction. This beautiful forest walkway offers visitors a peaceful escape in the middle of the busy city. 

The trail connects Kamala Nehru Park to Doongerwadi Woods, giving nature lovers a unique way to experience the city's green spaces. Managed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the project aims to bring people closer to nature while maintaining the beauty of the environment.

