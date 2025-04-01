HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

German woman alleges rape by car driver in Hyderabad

Tue, 01 April 2025
Share:
13:16
image
A 22-year-old German national was allegedly sexually assaulted by a car driver here who had offered her a ride, police said on Tuesday.
  
The woman in her complaint to police stated that the driver allegedly raped her in the rear seat of the car on Monday late evening.

Based on a complaint, a rape case has been registered and the victim has been sent for medical examination, a senior police official told PTI.

The official further said the car driver was also picked up and questioned.

According to police, the German woman along with another fellow countryman, arrived in Hyderabad on March 4 to meet a friend.

On Monday, she and her German friend were touring the city, when a car driver offered them a lift. 

There were some other passengers in the vehicle, who later got down.

Before reaching Mamidipally area on city outskirts, her German friend also got down and she went in the car to Mamidipally along with the driver to take some pictures at around 7.30 PM, the complaint said.

Later, she informed her German friend that the car driver "raped" her.

A case was registered at Pahadishareef police station. Further investigation is on. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 2020 Delhi riots: Court order FIR against Kapil Mishra
LIVE! 2020 Delhi riots: Court order FIR against Kapil Mishra

SC slams UP govt for 'inhuman, illegal' demolitions
SC slams UP govt for 'inhuman, illegal' demolitions

The Supreme Court of India has criticized the Uttar Pradesh government and Prayagraj Development Authority for the demolition of homes in the city, calling the actions "inhuman and illegal." The court ordered the authority to pay Rs 10...

Roads not for namaz, learn discipline from Hindus: Yogi
Roads not for namaz, learn discipline from Hindus: Yogi

Yogi said Waqf boards have become a den of selfish interests as well as loot khasot (property grabbing), and have done little for the welfare of Muslims.

​Why Sensex, Nifty Are Falling​ Today
​Why Sensex, Nifty Are Falling​ Today

'The market's nervousness ahead of anticipated US tariffs has led to a significant downturn in Indian equities.'

'Yeshu Yeshu prophet' gets life term in 2018 rape case
'Yeshu Yeshu prophet' gets life term in 2018 rape case

A court in Punjab's Mohali has sentenced self-styled pastor Bajinder Singh to life imprisonment in a 2018 rape case. The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Vikrant Kumar pronounced the verdict on Tuesday. Bajinder was...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD