Modi as PM is a temporary arrangement, claims Raut

13:03

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that he was just a temporary arrangement and not anyone's boss.

Speaking at a press conference, the Shiv Sena MP stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party had reached the peak of power due to top leaders like Advani who worked for decades.

"Who is anyone's boss? Modi being Prime Minister is a temporary arrangement. Even Lord Ram and Lord Krishna left after completing their work. Advani was kept locked away like Shah Jahan while Modi became Prime Minister," Raut said.

"Today's BJP reached the peak of power due to leaders like Advani, who worked for decades. Advani had the rightful claim to be Prime Minister, but he was sidelined like in a Mughal-style takeover," he further added.

He further claimed that it was not in the hands of the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to decide the successor.

"Devendra Fadnavis will not decide this. This is not in his hands, " Raut said.

Raut also claimed that Narendra Modi must retire since he turns 75 years old in September and had introduced the rule himself in his party.

"Modi will turn 75 in September and according to the rule, he must retire. Narendra Modi had himself introduced the 75-year-rule in his party. The rule was applied to leaders like Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi." Raut stated.

Speaking on RSS's future course, the Shiv Sena-UBT MP stated that RSS was the parent organization of BJP and would decide their future course.